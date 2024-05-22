Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $50.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.9 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.