Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Credo Technology Group has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRDO opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,345,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,479,607 shares of company stock valued at $32,077,678 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

