Critical Comparison: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) versus Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yiren Digital and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.51% 28.62% 22.10% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Yiren Digital and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and Core Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.61 $292.99 million $3.26 1.48 Core Scientific $502.40 million 1.43 N/A N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.