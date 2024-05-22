Critical Review: Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) versus Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST)

Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) and Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Baijiayun Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Presto Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baijiayun Group and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baijiayun Group N/A N/A N/A Presto Automation -306.18% N/A -162.00%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Baijiayun Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baijiayun Group and Presto Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baijiayun Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Presto Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Presto Automation has a consensus price target of $2.54, suggesting a potential upside of 1,080.30%. Given Presto Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than Baijiayun Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baijiayun Group and Presto Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baijiayun Group $82.25 million 0.04 -$5.73 million N/A N/A Presto Automation $26.14 million 0.78 -$34.48 million ($1.21) -0.18

Baijiayun Group has higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation.

Summary

Presto Automation beats Baijiayun Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

