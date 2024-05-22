Critical Review: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) versus Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $327.54 million 4.08 $161.77 million $5.92 8.46 Synovus Financial $3.45 billion 1.69 $543.71 million $2.92 13.66

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Synovus Financial 0 7 9 0 2.56

Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.79%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 48.35% 21.99% 2.42% Synovus Financial 13.29% 12.93% 0.94%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Synovus Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, trust management, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

