Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Releases Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 36.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

