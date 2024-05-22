Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Releases Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.
Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 36.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $11.70.
About Crown ElectroKinetics
