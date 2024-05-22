CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.65

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 29066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,465,341.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,642,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,602 shares of company stock worth $2,947,896. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth $216,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

