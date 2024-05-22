Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.46.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $72,627,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.