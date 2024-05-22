CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.63.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
