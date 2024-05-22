Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Daily Journal

Daily Journal Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal stock opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $280.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.95. The stock has a market cap of $530.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.