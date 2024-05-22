Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $266.81

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.81 and last traded at $266.47, with a volume of 90105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 87.9% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $676,545,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

