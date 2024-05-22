Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.94 price objective (down previously from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.97% and a negative net margin of 324.79%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

