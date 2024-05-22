David Thompson Purchases 16,000 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider David Thompson acquired 16,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £48,800 ($62,023.39).

Fintel Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Fintel stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.97. Fintel Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 183.64 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.99 ($4.00). The company has a market capitalization of £317.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4,371.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

