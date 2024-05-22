DBV Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 3rd (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 3rd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBV Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.