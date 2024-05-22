Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $465.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $483.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

DE stock opened at $386.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

