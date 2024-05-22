Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DBD stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $219,958 and have sold 458,315 shares valued at $15,559,766. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,785,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $21,074,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $11,189,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $8,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $6,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

