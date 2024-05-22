DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,834,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 25.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

