DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLO. Bank of America reduced their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $9.42 on Monday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

