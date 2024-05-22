DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDI

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.