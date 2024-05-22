DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 5.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.01. 209,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 94,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

DouYu International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $316.68 million, a PE ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

About DouYu International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 427,163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,284 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 832,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

