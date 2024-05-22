DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 5.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.01. 209,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 94,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
DouYu International Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $316.68 million, a PE ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.61%.
Institutional Trading of DouYu International
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
