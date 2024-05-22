Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 1,366,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,791,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,823,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $91,673,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $35,995,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Doximity by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

