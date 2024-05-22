Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Shares Down 1.6%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 51,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 26,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.