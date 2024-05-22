DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.16

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 4988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $61,638,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

