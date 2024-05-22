DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. DXC Technology traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,434,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,434,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 75.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,553,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

