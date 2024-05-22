Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

DY stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $154.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

