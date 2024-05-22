Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,397 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,930.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 747,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 734,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 525,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

