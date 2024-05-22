Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $42.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 442980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DYN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
