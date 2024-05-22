Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.68, but opened at $31.70. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 738,366 shares.

DYN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 119,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $2,704,697.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,512,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,564,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 119,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $2,704,697.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,512,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,564,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,183,317 shares of company stock worth $28,426,529. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

