e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $151.54 and last traded at $153.00. 221,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,514,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.45.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

