Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

EGRX stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 273,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 263.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

