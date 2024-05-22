Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 881,570 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $121,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 47.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 35.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $793.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 84.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.