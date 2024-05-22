Edison Inv. Res Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 29.11%.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
