Edison Inv. Res Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

