Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,765 shares of company stock worth $16,302,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

