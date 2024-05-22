eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 0.8%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Approximately 912,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,610,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.56.

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

