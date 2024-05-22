Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

