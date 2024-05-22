Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

