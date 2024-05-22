Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.85

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 153565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Get Equitable alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQH

Equitable Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.