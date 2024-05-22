Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for iLearningEngines, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AILE)

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for iLearningEngines in a research note issued on Sunday, May 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for iLearningEngines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AILE. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ AILE opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. iLearningEngines has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. entered in definitive agreement for a business combination with iLearningEngines.

