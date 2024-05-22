Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

