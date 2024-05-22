Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.42.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$32.25 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2610322 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

