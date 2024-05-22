Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after buying an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $14,473,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

