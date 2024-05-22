European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Kate Cornish Bowden Purchases 30,000 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kate Cornish Bowden purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,316.22).

European Assets Trust Price Performance

LON EAT opened at GBX 90 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.70 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £324.06 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.50.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Articles

