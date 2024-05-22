Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

