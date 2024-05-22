Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

EVLV opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1,129.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 137,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

