Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $158.00 at Barclays

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.08 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after buying an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,218,000 after buying an additional 1,014,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

