Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,224.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,224.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,374.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $745.45 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,200.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

