Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 4% on Insider Selling

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1,367.02 and last traded at $1,387.99. 58,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 181,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,446.28.

Specifically, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,236.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,200.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

