Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.67.

NYSE RACE opened at $418.55 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $283.20 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.02.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

