Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Shares Down 1.2%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 4,543 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

